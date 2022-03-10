AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics’ lower-than-expected earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2022, pandemic-led impacts on Med Device and fall in Oncology revenues raise apprehension. Gross margin contraction does not bode well. AngioDynamics’ operation in a strict regulatory setting and stiff competitive space, and overdependence on NanoKnife are worrying. Pricing pressure and forex woes prevail. Yet, year-over-year revenue uptick and solid results by two of its GBUs in second quarter are impressive. Solid results across regions are encouraging. NanoKnife’s solid potential and AngioDynamics’ strong focus on pancreatic cancer markets raise optimism. Robust product line is promising. A solid solvency position is an added plus. AngioDynamics’ second-quarter revenues were better than expected. Over the past year, it has outperformed its industry.”

ANGO stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $917.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after buying an additional 420,822 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after buying an additional 296,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 272,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

