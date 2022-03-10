The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $12.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.92.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $8.82 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

