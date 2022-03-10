California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of California Resources worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $311,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 721,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,333,121.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

