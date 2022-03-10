Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.17% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 123,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $61.49 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.