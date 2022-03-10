Morgan Stanley Sells 4,019 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

