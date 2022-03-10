Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Adecoagro worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

