Morgan Stanley Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 334.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 169,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

