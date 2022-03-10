Reviewing CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Principal Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.14 $1.49 billion $2.26 12.56 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 17.79% 14.46% 2.96% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 8.11, indicating that its stock price is 711% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consists of the equity method investment in Enable. The Other Operations segment consists of office buildings and other real estate used for business operations and h

Principal Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

