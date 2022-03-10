International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 267,810 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,860,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

