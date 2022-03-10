American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 86,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American National Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.