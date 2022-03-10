American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $106.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $228,416.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 853,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

