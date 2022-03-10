Piper Sandler Boosts Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $11.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $8.25 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $992.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.47. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
