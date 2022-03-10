Piper Sandler Boosts Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $11.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $8.25 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $992.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.47. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,289 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

