FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of FTS International worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 94,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 877,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38. FTS International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

