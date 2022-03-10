TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.26.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $2.93 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

