TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.26.
Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $2.93 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
