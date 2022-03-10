Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.17 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $940.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

