Invesco Ltd. Sells 65,433 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Paramount Group worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 478,168 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,285,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 640,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 163,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.54, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.