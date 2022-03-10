Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,977 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 348.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.