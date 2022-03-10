Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of IDT worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 5,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $34.22 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $881.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter.

IDT Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.