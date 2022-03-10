Clearway Capital Management Ll Sells 23,917 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

