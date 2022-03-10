Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.