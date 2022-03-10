Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 425,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBM stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

