Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,908 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.39% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $152.72 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $222.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average of $187.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

