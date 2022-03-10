Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/7/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/26/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 260 ($3.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.72) on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.37. The company has a market capitalization of £23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.
