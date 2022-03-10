Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/7/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 260 ($3.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.72) on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.37. The company has a market capitalization of £23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

