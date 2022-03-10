Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of InfuSystem worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFU. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 114.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in InfuSystem by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in InfuSystem by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InfuSystem by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $516,527.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,808 shares of company stock worth $660,806. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFU opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

