Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 559 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.10% of Mastech Digital worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 67.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHH opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $210.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

