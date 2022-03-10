Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nomura were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 37.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

