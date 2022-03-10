Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,251 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.66% of Pixelworks worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pixelworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.