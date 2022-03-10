Raymond James Downgrades Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to Market Perform

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CDR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

