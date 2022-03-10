Raymond James Downgrades Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to Market Perform

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
CDR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
