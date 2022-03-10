Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.82 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Eventbrite worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Eventbrite by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 580,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eventbrite by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EB opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

