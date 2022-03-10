Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

