Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $402,000 in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 456,438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

