Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$100.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

