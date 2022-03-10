iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $175.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $166.22 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

