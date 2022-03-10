Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHT opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

