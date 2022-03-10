Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Savara worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Savara by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,600. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVRA opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

