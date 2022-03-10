Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.