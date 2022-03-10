Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 8,700 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67.

