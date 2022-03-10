Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Solitario Zinc were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of XPL opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

