Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,283 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $687.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.