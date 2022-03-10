Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Meridian worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian alerts:

MRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Meridian stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Meridian Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $212.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Meridian Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.