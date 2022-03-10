Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Intellicheck worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $129,461. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellicheck stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.