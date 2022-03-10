Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 52,733 Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Athira Pharma by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 588,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 65.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 161,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 137.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 220,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

