Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Nuvve worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvve by 44.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter worth about $8,391,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvve by 82.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVVE stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $139.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

