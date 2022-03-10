Michael E. Maroone Purchases 25,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $116.55 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $97.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

