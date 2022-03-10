Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

NET stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $320,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $3,527,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

