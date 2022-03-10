Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

OPNT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.70 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

