Reviewing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LM Funding America and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 85.33%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 917.50% -25.86% -25.08% SoFi Technologies N/A -11.43% -5.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 30.28 -$4.04 million N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 8.09 -$55.77 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

