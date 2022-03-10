Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($67.39) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.84 ($68.31).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €47.05 ($51.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.91. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.20).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

