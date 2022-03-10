Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $119.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86.

Shares of ACM Research are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 464.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.