BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

